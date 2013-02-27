An 8th Grader From Louisiana Already Has Football Scholarship Offers From Alabama And LSU

Dylan Moses, a football player who lives in Louisiana, has scholarship offers from both Alabama and LSU, and he’s only in eighth grade.



According to AL.com, Moses was invited to Junior Day this weekend at Alabama, a day meant for Juniors in high school who are prospects. Moses’ father Edward told AL.com:

“We got the invitation to come to Alabama’s Junior Day a few weeks ago and to be honest we were kind of surprised. When we got there, Coach (Burton) Burns took us around and introduced us to the entire coaching staff and they all seemed very interested in Dylan. They treated him like a five-star recruit.”

Later in the day, Moses and his father spoke with Nick Saban who offered Moses a scholarship for 2017 and said he believed Moses had the potential to be the best player in the country in the 2017 recruiting class.

Moses, who lives in Baton Rouge, was already offered a scholarship from LSU last summer as well. Moses is 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds, he plays both running back and linebacker.

Here’s a highlight clip from Moses’ 8th-grade season:



