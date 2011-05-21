Meet The Lucky Hedge Funder That's Marrying Ralph Lauren's Daughter

The hedge fund manager proposed in Montauk.

Photo: NYSD

Ralph Lauren’s youngest child and only daughter Dylan is getting hitched next month to hedge fund manager Paul Arrouet.Arrouet is a managing partner at Marblegate Asset Management, an affiliate of distressed credit specialist Miller Buckfire, according to his LinkedIn profile.



Arrouet proposed to Lauren last August, “after a sporty day of jogging and biking.”

It was sunset on the beach at Montauk, and Arrouet set up a table with 72 pink roses, and spelled out in candy on the beach: “You are my ‘It’ girl.”

(He’s quite the romantic, that Paul…)

Then he “got down on one knee, presented her with an emerald-cut sparkler” and she said yes, according to the New York Post.

Dylan owns her own business, Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Photo: AP

Arrouet manages the fund with Andrew Milgram, and “together have over 25 years of distressed and high yield credit investment experience across multiple credit cycles,” the firm says.At the end of 2010, the portfolio had a 3.7% stake in Armour Residential REIT,

Prior to his hedge fund days, Arrouet was a senior managing director at Bear Stearns, where he’d worked for almost 12 years. He finished up with the firm after its fire sale to JPMorgan.

He earned his B.A from the University of Pennsylvania; he’s a squash man; and has been a Republican donor in the past.

As for his social life, naturally he and his fiance are regulars on the New York party circuit.

They have a lot to live up to: Lauren’s parents, Ralph and Ricky, have been married for 46 years.

