Noooooo! One Of Wall Street's Most Beloved Ultra-Bears Is Leaving SocGen

Bad news for fans of over-the-top research.Ultra-bear Dylan Grice is leaving SocGen.



Finansakrobat has the note.

Here’s part of it:

All good things come to an end, sadly. So it is with my time here alongside Albert, Andy and the rest of the gang at SG. I’m signing off, checking out, moving on to pastures new. It’s been a wonderful time. But after three years of trying to sound clever it’s time for me to do something altogether more difficult, and actually be clever. So early next year, I will join a small but outstanding investment practice. Naturally, I hope it will be a great success. But what makes a great success? Since there are few more accomplished species on earth than the lowly cockroach where better to start looking for an answer? Cockroaches get a bad press.

They’re pests. We don’t want them in our houses. Mainly, we want to kill them. If you call someone a cockroach, like Tony Montana did to Frank Lopez in Scarface, it’s not meant as a compliment. You might think that one of the most successful species in the long and colourful history of life on earth would enjoy more respect. But no Of course, you have to be careful in how you define success. Cockroaches don’t have iPhones, space stations or edible underwear. They don’t have any of the nick-nacks we have that make us think we’re so clever. They’re not ingenious, like we think we are.

