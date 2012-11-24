Noooooo! One Of Wall Street's Most Beloved Ultra-Bears Is Leaving SocGen

Joe Weisenthal
dylan grice

Photo: www.investmentweek.co.uk

Bad news for fans of over-the-top research.Ultra-bear Dylan Grice is leaving SocGen.

Finansakrobat has the note.

Here’s part of it:

All good things come to an end, sadly. So it is with my time here alongside Albert, Andy   and the rest of the gang at SG. I’m signing off, checking out, moving on to pastures new.   It’s been a wonderful time. But after three years of trying to sound clever it’s time for me to   do something altogether more difficult, and actually be clever. So early next year, I will join   a small but outstanding investment practice. Naturally, I hope it will be a great success.   But what makes a great success? Since there are few more accomplished species on earth   than the lowly cockroach where better to start looking for an answer?    Cockroaches get a bad press.

They’re pests. We don’t want them in our houses. Mainly, we   want to kill them. If you call someone a cockroach, like Tony Montana did to Frank Lopez in   Scarface, it’s not meant as a compliment. You might think that one of the most successful   species in the long and colourful history of life on earth would enjoy more respect. But no    Of course, you have to be careful in how you define success. Cockroaches don’t have iPhones,   space stations or edible underwear. They don’t have any of the nick-nacks we have that make   us think we’re so clever. They’re not ingenious, like we think we are. 

