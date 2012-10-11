Dylan Grice Is Watching Three Developments Very Closely Right Now

Photo: www.investmentweek.co.uk

Societe Generale strategist Dylan Grice recently penned a client note declaring, “I am more worried than I have ever been about the clouds gathering today.”Grice told Business Insider the three things he is watching especially closely:



Inflation expectations – Grice is concerned about the monetary easing being conducted by the world’s largest central banks right now. His fear is that they could lose control of inflation – and if they do, Grice said inflation expectations are the first place he thinks we will see signs of that happening. The fragile social situation in Greece – Grice cited the rise of the right-wing extremist Golden Dawn political party and its harassment of immigrants as especially worrying. “What’s chilling,” Grice said, “is that the police are turning a blind eye.” Rising tensions in Iran – Iranians are becoming frustrated with the loss of purchasing power they face as Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad pushes inflationary, easy-money policies. Grice said those policies are always the result of desperation on the government’s part.

Waiting for a blowup.

