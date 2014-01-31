Dylan Grice Is Starting His Own Fund Within A Swiss Private Investment Office

Dylan Grice is leaving Edelweiss Holdings to join Aeris Capital, a private investment office, in Zurich.

Aeris Capital manages assets for a European family and its charity.

Grice told Business Insider that he will be setting up his own capital preservation/value fund within Aeris.

He will also “help manage their broader portfolio of liquid assets.”

For those that missed out on his writing in the past year, Grice promises to be “writing regularly.”

Grice joined Edelweiss as Research Director early last year.

Before Edelweiss, Grice was a strategist at Societe Generale.

