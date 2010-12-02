Dylan Grice: There Are Three Steps To Every Financial Crisis And Europe Is On The Brink Of The Third

Dylan Grice has broken down the process of every recent financial crisis into a simple formula (and perhaps a game one can play at home).



From Societe Generale:

…the first is denial that there is a problem; the second is denial that there is a big problem; the third is denial that the problem was anything to do with us.

Grice lists a large quantity of examples, including the Asian Financial Crisis and Lehman’s collapse.

His best example, however, may be the collapse of the U.S. housing market as explained by Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson.

From Societe Generale (emphasis ours):

Asked in 2005 about the danger posed to the economy by the housing bubble, Bernanke responded: “I guess I don’t buy your premise. It’s a pretty unlikely possibility. We’ve never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis.” Here was the denial that there was a problem. But as sub-prime issues arose, Ben Bernanke reassured the world that they would be “contained.” And when Bear Stearns collapsed, Hank Paulson promised “The worst is likely to be behind us.” Here was denial that there was a big problem.

There could no longer be any credible denial of the problem, so the locus of delusions shifted: there was a problem, but it was someone else’s fault. Thus a ban on naked short selling of financials was implemented in Sept/Oct 2008, as though the crisis was somehow short-sellers’ fault. (It certainly wasn’t the Fed’s fault, according to the Fed. Ben Bernanke argued this year “Economists … have found that only a small portion of the increase in house prices … can be attributed to the stance of US monetary policy.”)

And your handy visual guide to that crisis:

Photo: Societe Generale

Grice says we’re in the denial phase in terms of the European crisis.

From Societe Generale:

Last week the Finnish Central Bank head and ECB Governor Erkki Liikanen said “The euro will survive. It is not questioned.” Klaus Regling, heading up the EFSF, said “No country will give up the euro of its own will: for weaker countries that would be economic suicide, likewise for the stronger countries. And politically Europe would only have half the value without the euro.”

But the real question is when does the eurozone get to the blame territory, because it’s already clear whom peripheral states will blame.

From Societe Generale:

How many years of austerity before the voters of Greece/Ireland/Spain/wherever blame Germany, France, or the euro for everything that is wrong with their economy? Will this become the blame game signalling the final chapter of the euro’s crisis?

But how does the eurozone get out of this one? Well, in the medium term, according to Grice, the ECB will need to start running the printing presses, buying up fringe eurozone debt in a new quantitative easing program if it doesn’t want that blame game to happen.

