Dylan Grice: A Chinese Hard Landing Is The Greatest Deflationary Risk In The World

The Chinese hard landing scenario is being ignored in Asia and it threatens to take down the global economy with it, says Dylan Grice.



In his latest piece, Grice points out that, on his trip through Asia, no one is even talking about the threat of a hard landing for the Chinese economy. There’s so much confidence, Grice says, that it’s got him more concerned the Chinese government is incapable of halting speculative activities by its citizens.

From Dylan Grice (emphasis ours):

Is it possible they’ve (sharp intake of breath) already lost control? And if so, who’s to say what will happen if the asset inflation goes into reverse? Maybe when the authorities engineer the slowdown they desire and tell investors it’s safe to buy again, those investors won’t want to buy. In which case a hard landing shouldn’t be beyond the realms of imagination.

Forget US deleveraging, this represents the largest deflationary risk to the world economy.

Grice doesn’t see this scenario playing out for one or two years, and that the trigger would be a too late response to serious inflation. And while the country seems to be trying to get ahead of the inflation problem now through food price controls, those will eventually have the reverse impact, driving prices higher, according to Grice.

But what’s the common element in very bubble that China has? Its rapid credit expansion.

From Dylan Grice (emphasis ours):

So long as China’s credit growth continues at its current pace, aided by the liquidity the Fed is flooding world markets with, and encouraged by artificially low interest rates, the primary risk EMs face today remains that of a bubble.



This might sound a very bullish note on which to end. It isn’t. And let me be crystal clear about why: a bubble is not a bullish scenario. It’s not bullish for the EM economies themselves, their citizens or for the world as a whole. The fact is all bubbles end in tears.

