Dylan Grice Sees One Positive Trend In China

Societe Generale’s Dylan Grice thinks we’re already seeing a hard landing in China.



He sat down to talk to us about what got the economy there, the problem with its monetary and policy, and the one positive trend he’s seeing in China.

Produced by Business Insider Video

