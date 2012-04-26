DYLAN GRICE WARNS: Australia's Credit Bubble Is Built On An Even Bigger Chinese Credit Bubble

Photo: Lisa Du / Business Insider with Ian Waldie / Getty Images

Concerns of a slowdown in China have caused investors to grow even more cautious about Australia.On a recent trip to Australia, Societe Generale’s Dylan Grice was taken aback when he came across a book titled “The Australian Moment” by George Megalogenis which talked about the ‘Australian miracle.’



“I had a great time in Oz: fantastic people, wonderful atmosphere, and a truly beautiful country. But I felt more relaxed when Australians called themselves the lucky country with their typical honesty, realism and humility. Now that it’s been upgraded to the status of miracle I’m worried.”

In a new report titled Popular Delusions, Grice argues why Australians should be worried that someone is calling their country a miracle. He points out that Australia is currently benefiting from a commodity bull market that is inflating a credit bubble, which itself is being inflated by a Chinese credit bubble.

He explains his argument in 7 charts.

