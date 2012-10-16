Dylan Grice Predicts An Australian Recession In 2013

Societe Generale’s Dylan Grice is is sticking to his statement that Australia is “a credit bubble built on a commodity market built on an even bigger Chinese credit bubble.”
Here he explains why he is concerned about the Australian economy and why he sees a recession in 2013:
Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video
