DYLAN GRICE: Economists Think Inflation Is Dead, Just Like They Did In The 70's Before Inflation Exploded

Fund manager Pawel Morski is live-tweeting from Societe Generale’s 2013 outlook presentation.



Speakers include famous bears Albert Edwards and Dylan Grice, who often take extreme views that often conflict with the conclusions of mainstream strategists and economist.

Some key points:

junk bonds are in a bubble

Japanese stocks are cheap

experts are arguing inflation is dead, just like they said in the 70′ before inflation took off

Here are some highlights that Morski has tweeted:

Photo: @pawelmorski

Photo: @pawelmorski

Photo: @pawelmorski

Photo: @pawelmorski

Photo: @pawelmorski

Photo: @pawelmorski

Here’s a chart that Morski tweeted showing how Japanese profits have detached themselves from stocks.

Photo: @pawelmorski

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.