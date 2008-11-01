Dylan And Charlie Make Up

The best financial anchor spat since Maria Bartiromo and Erin Burnett decided that CNBC was big enough for the both of them seems to be over. Yesterday, Charlie Gasparino appeared to take umbrage at the off-hand way Dylan Ratigan introduced his report. The segment quickly became a very weird exchange that seemed to press the very limits of human communication beyond its natural boundaries.



This afternoon, however, it seems that Charlie and Dylan have made up. The two men enjoyed a friendly exchange as Gasparino led into his report that the House Oversight Committee is asking some hedge fund managers to testify on the risks they took and the salaries they earned. We don’t have the video yet, but you can watch it over on CNBC’s clunky, preroll ad-ridden site right here.

We have a unconfirmed and totally made up report that the two CNBC gentlemen are doing Halloween together tonight. They’ll be dressed as Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson, our computer told us as we typed this sentence. There is some fear at the network that a new rift willl develop over who gets to be the pretty one and who plays the one with the hat. Dylan already has a hat.

If you missed the battle yesterday, you can watch it here. For those of you operating in a video impaired zone, Media Bistro’s TVNewswer has helpfully provided a transcript.

