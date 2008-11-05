Dylan And Charlie Break Into "What Do You Got" Routine, Again

We missed it, but apparently Dylan Radigan and Charlie Gasparino almost broke into their famous “What Do You Got” routine (see here for the first time). Here’s how a tipster explained the exchange:



FYI – Gasparino just flipped again on his ‘don’t say what’dya got to me’ thing. Ratigan let is slip again and immediately apologized but it was too late. Even Maria asked ‘what is with you guys and this thing?’

These guys are insane.

Did anyone catch it or record it? Original video below:



