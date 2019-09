CNBC is running some interview footage between Lenny “Nails” Dykstra and Jane Wells. The money line: “I’m not bankrupt.”

He’s just looking to reorganize his assets, and he noted that Donald Trump has filed for bankruptcy multiple times. Apparently he’s still making money trading stocks. Ok.





