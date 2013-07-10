How One Man's Dying Wish Sparked Incredible Generosity Across The US

It’s easy to get a little jaded when it comes to heartwarming pick-me-up stories, but it’s actually impossible to be cynical about anything involving five hundred dollars, one man’s generous dying wish, and command to “order a f*cking pizza.”



When 30-year-old Kentucky resident Aaron Collins died, he left behind a will with a very specific request for his family. He wanted them to go out to dinner and “leave an awesome tip (and I don’t mean 25%. I mean $500 on a f*cking pizza) for a waiter or waitress.” According to his family, Aaron “was generous with the limited means he had” during his lifetime, and his awesome factor got upped by about a thousand per cent when he chose waiters and waitresses to receive his generous payout (because let’s be real, we all know that waiters and waitresses get the sh*t end of the stick when it comes to food industry shenanigans).His family filmed themselves carrying out his dying wish and put the entire thing on YouTube, where it garnered such a reaction that thousands of people began donating money to make Aaron’s wish come true again. And again. And again. The family was able to raise over $60,000 and plans to use the money to leave $500 tips in every single one of the 50 states. Quick recommendation: if you’re ever having a truly crappy day, do yourself a favour and watch a few of these videos back-to-back. You haven’t seen happiness until you’ve seen a minimum wage waitress in a regulation polo suddenly be gifted with $500 from well-meaning strangers, and it’s going to make you smile. Promise.

The entire collection can be found on the family’s website, and you can peep the most recent video below:

