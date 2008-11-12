Dying Spy Firm NebuAd Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

Things for NebuAd, the web spying firm who was investigated by Congress in August for working with ISPs to follow Web surfers’ every click, aren’t getting better. NebuAd’s CEO jumped ship amidst the controversy, and now the company (and ISP partners Cable One, Embarq, and others) are now the subject of a class-action lawsuit over NebuAd’s so-called “deep packet inspection.”



