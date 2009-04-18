Dying Midwestern Cities Are The New Bohemian Enclaves

You know those artists, always looking for some abandoned industrial space on the cheap. When they got priced out of Manhattan they moved to Brooklyn. And now that they’ve gotten priced out of Brooklyn, they’re moving to… Cleveland.



Yep, artist types are snapping up those homes in Cleveland that are so unwanted the city’s big challenge is coming up with the money to raze them, the Wall Street Journal reports. They’re even buying those homes in Detroit that they sell for $1.

This is America. Former industrial centres are now only fit for Bohemians. But it’s not all bad. The neighborhoods to which artists migrate usually end up being pretty nice and livable, with coffee shops, nice grocery stores, design firms, startups, you name it.

Long Cleveland this decade!

(via Art Market Monitor)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.