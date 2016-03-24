A comedian dying of cancer always wanted to film a comedy special -- now his dream is coming true

Quincy Jones, a 32-year-old comedian living in Los Angeles, was diagnosed with stage 4 mesothelioma last year. After being told that he had one year to live, he decided to leave his mark on the world in the only way he knew how: stand-up comedy.

His first one-hour special will air on HBO this spring. Visit his Kickstarter and GoFundMe campaigns for more information.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

