How To Dye Your Old MacBook Some Crazy colour

Photo: BrainDeadLock

If your old white MacBook is still in working order, why not give it a little cosmetic polish to lend it new life?If you’re up for it, follow the step-by-step instructions over at BrainDeadLock to revitalize your computer.



They’ll walk you through sanding off the layer of glossy paint, disassembling your computer case, and dyeing the pieces in a pan.

These instructions apply only for white MacBooks.

Still on board?

Get the full instructions at BrainDeadLock >

