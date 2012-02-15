How To Dye Your Old MacBook Some Crazy colour

Photo: BrainDeadLock
If your old white MacBook is still in working order, why not give it a little cosmetic polish to lend it new life?If you’re up for it, follow the step-by-step instructions over at BrainDeadLock to revitalize your computer.
They’ll walk you through sanding off the layer of glossy paint, disassembling your computer case, and dyeing the pieces in a pan.
These instructions apply only for white MacBooks.
