Dwyane Wade Threw A Ridiculously Extravagant Birthday Party On A Custom Yacht

For his 32nd birthday Dwyane Wade threw a huge and elaborate birthday party for himself on a three-story yacht. His Miami Heat teammates were among the guests.

Wade called the party “Way of Wade.”

Here are some photos from the extravagant party.

The yacht:

Here it is in action:

Inside the boat. Notice the shoe rack:

His birthday cake:

Wade and his fiance’ Gabrielle Union doing their best impression of the Titanic:

Wade with his teammates:

LeBron making a birthday speech:

This boi @DwyaneWade know how to throw a party!! Celebrating his 32nd B-day on a 3 story yacht out in the water! #HappyGDayHomie

— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2014

Chris Bosh being Chris Bosh:

