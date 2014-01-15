Dwyane Wade Threw A Ridiculously Extravagant Birthday Party On A Custom Yacht

For his 32nd birthday Dwyane Wade threw a huge and elaborate birthday party for himself on a three-story yacht. His Miami Heat teammates were among the guests.
Wade called the party “Way of Wade.”
Here are some photos from the extravagant party.
The yacht:
Here it is in action:
Inside the boat. Notice the shoe rack:
His birthday cake:
Wade and his fiance’ Gabrielle Union doing their best impression of the Titanic:
Wade with his teammates:
LeBron making a birthday speech:
This boi @DwyaneWade know how to throw a party!! Celebrating his 32nd B-day on a 3 story yacht out in the water! #HappyGDayHomie
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2014
Chris Bosh being Chris Bosh:
