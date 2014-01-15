Dwyane Wade Threw A Ridiculously Extravagant Birthday Party On A Custom Yacht

Dwyane Wade birthdaydwyanewade/Instagram

For his 32nd birthday Dwyane Wade threw a huge and elaborate birthday party for himself on a three-story yacht. His Miami Heat teammates were among the guests.

Wade called the party “Way of Wade.”

Here are some photos from the extravagant party.

The yacht:

Dwyane Wade yachtdwyanewade/instagram

Here it is in action:

Inside the boat. Notice the shoe rack:

Dwyane Wade birthdaymetrowrapz/instagtam

His birthday cake:

Dwyane Wade birthdaydwyanewade/Instagram

Wade and his fiance’ Gabrielle Union doing their best impression of the Titanic:

Dwyane Wade Birthdaydwyanewade/Instagram

Wade with his teammates:

Dwyane Wade birthdaydwyanewade/Instagram

LeBron making a birthday speech:

Dwyane Wade Birthday mickyarison/Instagram

Chris Bosh being Chris Bosh:

Dwyane Wade birthdaychrisbosh/Instagram

