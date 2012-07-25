Here's What Dwyane Wade Is Doing Instead Of Playing In The Olympics

Photo: @DwyaneWade

While the rest of Team USA prepares to defend its gold medal in London, Dwyane Wade is having quite the summer vacation back in the States.The break gives Wade some much-needed rest after he underwent knee surgery following the NBA Finals.



From the looks of it, D-Wade is filling his downtime with a wide and completely random range of activities.

They include baking a cake, hanging out with reality TV stars, and painting his nails.

It seems much more relaxing than competing in London, but not quite as glorious.

