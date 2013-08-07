Dwyane Wade And His Sons Pose In A Trayvon Martin Cover For Ebony Magazine

Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade is on the cover of Ebony magazine this month in support of Trayvon Martin.
Wade has written a book about being a dad, and previously posed with his teammates to honour Trayvon shortly after he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman.
Spike Lee and actor-model Boris Kodjoe also posed for covers with their sons.
The Wade cover:
The Spike Lee one:
The Heat Trayvon photo from last year:
