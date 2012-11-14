Dwyane Wade Escalates The NBA Fashion Wars, Wears The Tightest Skinny Jeans In League History

Beyond Steve Nash’s uber-preppy opening night outfit, it has been a fairly quiet season in the NBA fashion world.



But Dwyane Wade changed all that last night, wearing super-tight skinny jeans on the bus after the Heat-Rockets game. LeBron James, himself one of the key players in the NBA fashion movement, was floored by the pants.

“My boi @thewayofwade taking fashion to a whole new level with these pants. Mannn! #chineseprint #paintedon,” he tweeted, along with this picture.

The game has changed:

Photo: @kingjames

