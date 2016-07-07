Dwyane Wade is reportedly leaving the Miami Heat to join the Chicago Bulls

In a stunning move, Dwyane Wade is planning on leaving the Miami Heat to sign with the Chicago Bulls, according to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since NBA free agency began July 1, the Heat and Wade have been unsuccessful at agreeing to a new contract, leaving Wade to listen to offers from other teams.

Wade was reportedly slighted by the Heat’s offseason priorities as they focused on re-signing Hassan Whiteside and chasing Kevin Durant. Additionally, Wade wanted a salary worth $50 million over two years. The Heat were reportedly offering Wade $40 million over two years.

On Wednesday, Wade reportedly met with other teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Heat, but not the Chicago Bulls as they couldn’t make it to New York to meet Wade, according to Wojnarowski. However, the Bulls still reportedly offered Wade, who grew up in a suburb of Chicago, a two-year, $52 million deal.

