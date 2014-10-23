Dwyane Wade Played Basketball With A 90-Year-Old Woman For Her Birthday

As if preparing for the regular season wasn’t a big enough challenge, Dwyane Wade recently received a challenge from a non-NBA source.
On October 9, a Miami-based grandmother named Nelly posted a video on YouTube challenging Wade to a game of one-on-one for her 90th birthday. Watch the intimidating challenge below:
It’s a pretty adorable video, topped off by Nelly exlaiming “Wow!” at her own made basket on a six-foot hoop.
The word got out to Wade:
“@BrianLacsina: My Grandma challenges @DwyaneWade on a one-on-one for her 90th birthday.. https://t.co/CPMCgm6HJK“(let’s do it grandma)
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 10, 2014
A few days later, after accepting the challenge, Wade posted the following to his Instagram account:
Today after shootard. .I had the chance to meet this lovely lady. You never know the impact you have on people and meeting her made me realise yet again that my life is bigger than basketball. She presented a challenge to play me one on one for her 90th bday. Thanks to her family, the Miami Heat and TeamWade for making this wish come true. #biggerpurpose #hertearsalmostmademetear #happybday
A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:02am PDT
However, no video has surfaced of Wade actually playing Nelly one-on-one. Perhaps Wade is pulling a LeBron James and hiding the tape.
Still, it’s nice to see Wade taking time out to make a fan happy, and it seems to have truly touched him.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.