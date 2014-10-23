Dwyane Wade Played Basketball With A 90-Year-Old Woman For Her Birthday

As if preparing for the regular season wasn’t a big enough challenge, Dwyane Wade recently received a challenge from a non-NBA source.

On October 9, a Miami-based grandmother named Nelly posted a video on YouTube challenging Wade to a game of one-on-one for her 90th birthday. Watch the intimidating challenge below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s a pretty adorable video, topped off by Nelly exlaiming “Wow!” at her own made basket on a six-foot hoop.

The word got out to Wade:

“@BrianLacsina: My Grandma challenges @DwyaneWade on a one-on-one for her 90th birthday.. https://t.co/CPMCgm6HJK“(let’s do it grandma)

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 10, 2014

A few days later, after accepting the challenge, Wade posted the following to his Instagram account:

However, no video has surfaced of Wade actually playing Nelly one-on-one. Perhaps Wade is pulling a LeBron James and hiding the tape.

Still, it’s nice to see Wade taking time out to make a fan happy, and it seems to have truly touched him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.