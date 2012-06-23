Dwyane Wade Outdid Himself With The Bright Aqua Pants He Wore Last Night

Lorenzo Arguello

Just when we thought Dwyane Wade couldn’t out due himself, he pulls out these pants after winning the NBA title Thursday night.

They’re somewhere between aqua and key lime green, but we’re not sure.

Dwyane Wade green pants Miami Heat NBA Champions

Photo: YouTube

A couple observations:

  1. LeBron’s “It’s getting out of control” remark regarding Wade’s ridiculous flip up shades might have gotten to him seeing as he didn’t wear them last night
  2. Chris Bosh was obviously too busy partying in the locker room to pick a trendy outfit
  3. Are Wade’s green pants better than these?

 

dwyane wade pink pants

Photo: @cjzero

