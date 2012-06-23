Dwyane Wade: 'Obviously We Expected It To Be A Little Easier'

Photo: NBAtv

With all the pressure that’s been on the Miami Heat the past two seasons, the players have always been less than candid as reporters and fans over-dissected every word. But when the Heat broke through and won its first title with the Big Three, Dwyane Wade finally opened up with a honest answer when asked about how hard the process was…Two years ago, putting this team together, obviously we expected it to be a little easier than it was.



If the Heat had just coasted to a title in their first season together, it would have been seen as an inevitable conclusion to an ugly process. And it would have been seen as that ugly moment in NBA history when the Miami Heat bought the first of many titles.

But now there is a level of respect for the Heat learning how hard the process is, something Wade acknowledged.

“Man, this process is unbelievably hard,” said Wade in the postgame press conference. “We had to go through what we had to go through last year. We needed to. As much as it hurt, we had to go through that pain, that suffering. to get to this point of this season and the rest of our careers together where we take nothing for granted.”

And now that the Heat better understand the struggle, it might make winning more that much easier.

