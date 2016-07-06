Dwyane Wade is in a contract tug-of-war, but an NBA insider shot down a rumour that he could reunite with LeBron James in Cleveland

Contract negotiations between Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat have reportedly hit a rough patch and now fans are salivating at the idea of Wade signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers and reuniting with his former South Beach pal, LeBron James.

But as enticing as it sounds to have the NBA champions add a superstar just days after the Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant, ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst says it is highly unlikely.

“I know there has been an incredible amount of chatter on social media about LeBron James recruiting him to Cleveland, but as of now, sources tell me there is no traction at all in talks between the Cavs and Dwyane Wade,” Windhorst said on ESPN. “The Cavs have no cap space, very little hope of creating cap space, and right now can only offer 1-year and $3.4 million. So, right now, the Cavs are not in the bidding even though everybody wants that to be the case.”

This comes after the Heat upped their offer to the 34-year-old Wade, a two-year, $40 million proposal. However, that is still far below what Wade is reportedly looking for.

“From what sources are telling me, it is not going to be enough,” said Windhorst. “Dwyane Wade is telling teams he wants a two-year contract for $50 million.

In addition, according to Windhorst, Wade is upset that the Heat prioritised the recruitment of free agents Kevin Durant and Hassan Whiteside over him.

Windhorst also reports that the $50 million demand has caused the Milwaukee Bucks to drop out of the race, leaving the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets as the only other viable suitors other than the Heat.

The Bulls can offer Wade a chance to go home — Wade is from a Chicago suburb — and according to Windhorst, the Nuggets are trying to entire Wade by also negotiating with his long-time teammate and “close friend,” Udonis Haslem.

