KFC Wants Dwyane Wade To Take His Talents To The Drive-Thru

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

While some NBA players are looking to gain employment overseas during the lockout, Dwyane has an offer to stay home and work the drive-thru window at KFC.The offer: one day of work at a local KFC in exchange for a donation in Wade’s name to KFC’s Colonel’s Scholars scholarship fund.



The donation will total $250,000, according to CBS Sports.

On June 30, Wade tweeted, “Any1 hiring?” And, “I’m available for all bar and bat mitzvah and weddings..but my specialty is balloon animals.”

KFC responded with an open letter from its GM:

Dear Dwyane Wade,

We couldn’t help but notice your recent tweet about looking for a new line of work in light of the lockout. We’re always looking for folks with precisely your qualifications — initiative, teamwork and the ability to make buckets in a hurry.

We’ve always been proud to call you a former KFC employee and, it goes without saying we’d love to have you back on our team dishing out the World’s Best Chicken, like you dish out assists on the court.

Our offer: Come serve as an honorary captain at a local KFC drive-thru window. And, while we can’t match your most recent salary, we’ll honour your KFC service by making a donation in your name to Colonel’s Scholars, a charity providing young people with much needed college scholarships, if you accept. How’s that for a slam dunk?

So let us know if you’re ready to suit up for our squad (as you’ll remember, we’ve got some pretty cool uniforms). Our original coach, the legendary Colonel Sanders, knew a thing or two about buckets. And who knows, if you make a KFC-team comeback, we might just share some of his secrets with you.

We’ll keep your headset waiting.

Sincerely,

John Cywinski

General Manager, KFC U.S.

Source: CBS Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.