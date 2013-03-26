Chris Bosh Pulls Off His Best Videobomb Yet As Dwyane Wade Steals The Mic And Interviews LeBron

The Miami Heat beat the the Bobcats Sunday night bringing its win streak to 26 and LeBron and co. are still having tons of fun.



Dwyane Wade, who didn’t play in the game, stole the microphone and interviewed LeBron James, and Chris Bosh jumped in the background for his most epic videobomb yet.

GIFs via Buzzfeed:

First, Bosh sets up a towel for the karate chop…

BuzzfeedAnd then, he bows:

BuzzfeedHere’s the entire video:

