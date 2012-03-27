Dwyane Wade Continued His Tribute To Trayvon Martin During Last Night's Game

Photo: ESPN

Earlier in the weekend, the Miami Heat made headlines when they posed for a photo wearing hoodies in tribute to Trayvon Martin. And during last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dwyane Wade continued to pay tribute, this time with messages on each of his shoes.The shoe at right says “RIP Trayvon Martin.” His other shoe, which can be seen below, would eventually read “He could be our son.”



Photo: ESPN

