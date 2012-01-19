Dwyane Wade Got A $230,000 McLaren For A 30th Birthday Present

Professional athletes really have it made.



For his 30th birthday, a local car dealership in Miami gave Dwyane Wade a brand new, $230,000 McLaren MP4-12C, as a gift, according to TMZ. Yes, completely free.

And not only did the car dealer give him the car, he had it airlifted into the hotel where the party was so that the presentation of the gift was perfect.

Photo: TMZ.com

