Dwyane Wade Unleashed The Worst Flop Of The NBA Season

Dwyane Wade, who has a bit of a reputation for flopping, really upped his acting game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

After James Harden beat him off the dribble, Wade acted like Harden broke his face with an elbow.

It’s possible that Harden’s arm did touch Wade’s nose. But it wasn’t this bad.

Staggering around for three steps was pretty over the top.

Expect a fine from the league sometime today (via @_MarcusD_):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.