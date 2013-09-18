Dwyane Wade Is Designing His Own Line Of Ties

Yes, yes and yes.

The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade, well known for his creative style, is designing his own line of ties for online retailer, the Tie Bar. The collection will be comprised of 30 bow ties, 15 neckties, 15 pocket squares and more. It should all launch online in November.

Until then it’s all surprises — though we are excited to know there will be cuff links.

The Tie Bar’s CEO Anand Shah said that partnering with Wade was a “no brainer.”

Wade said he’s “excited to step into the designers seat with them.”

So how could this not be sick?

If you don’t know about the Tie Bar, here’s the deal: Since 2004 it’s been a digital destination for all things men’s neck accessory. That doesn’t just mean bow ties, but also pocket squares etc. The company’s based in Chicago and all the ties cost $US15.

We’ll be checking back in with this in November.

