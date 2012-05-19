Forget About Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade's Atrocious Play Is Costing The Heat This Series

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

The Miami Heat played like crap last night.Their huge 19-point loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them in a big 2-1 hole and gave the upstart Pacers the confidence to think they can actually pull off such a massive upset.



Not having Chris Bosh’s interior shooting and rebounding is a major problem, but Dwyane Wade’s dreadful play only makes matters worse.

Wade looks lost out there and his frustration is clearly showing, toward opposing players as well as his coach Eric Spoelstra.

Here are Wade’s awful numbers through the first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals: 31 per cent field goal percentage, 0-for-4 from the three-point line, nearly 1 more full turnover per game compared to his regular season and Knicks series stats, and ONLY 5 points in Game 3.

Just horrible.

Considering how phenomenal the Pacers played Thursday (57 per cent from threes, +16 rebounding margin), there’s a good chance Wade picking up his play wouldn’t have led to a Heat victory.

But Indiana only won Game 2 by three points. Wade sinks a few more of those 22 shots he took in that game and we’re having an entirely different conversation.

If Wade doesn’t pick things up quickly, this series may not last too much longer.

Of course, this will somehow still be LeBron’s fault.

ALSO SEE: How the Miami Heat are falling apart→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.