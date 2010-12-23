VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Demands Trade From Locked Bathroom

It’s not on the same level as LeBron’s “Rise” commercial for Nike, but Dwyane Wade’s latest spot for T-Mobile takes a similarly critical stance on the public obsession with rumours.



Since Wade was loyal to the Miami Heat, he can get away with this commercial, while LeBron could not. But like “Rise” it is one of those “look in the mirror” critiques of society that mocks our obsession and misinterpretation of professional athletes.



