So, Who Has The Best New House: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James Or Chris Bosh?

Yesterday we showed you pictures of LeBron James’ new $9 million mansion, but his Miami home was actually less expensive than Dwyane Wade’s or Chris Bosh’s.
Bosh’s place has a classy interior decorating scheme and awesome views of Biscayne Bay.
Wade’s $10.5 million mansion has everything he could possibly want, including an air-conditioned doghouse.
And James’ has a wine cellar, movie theatre, and a sweet infinity pool.
Photo: Obeo
So we ask you, which of the Miami “Big 3” has the best new digs? Let us know in the comments!
