So, Who Has The Best New House: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James Or Chris Bosh?

Yesterday we showed you pictures of LeBron James’ new $9 million mansion, but his Miami home was actually less expensive than Dwyane Wade’s or Chris Bosh’s.



Bosh’s place has a classy interior decorating scheme and awesome views of Biscayne Bay.

Wade’s $10.5 million mansion has everything he could possibly want, including an air-conditioned doghouse.

And James’ has a wine cellar, movie theatre, and a sweet infinity pool.

Photo: Obeo

So we ask you, which of the Miami "Big 3" has the best new digs?

