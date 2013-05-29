Dwyane Wade Wasn't Suspended After Yet Another Cheap Shot

During game two of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dwyane Wade was given a flagrant foul for elbowing Lance Stephenson in head as the two ran up the court (see GIF below). But despite looking intentional, Wade was not suspended and many now think he was given preferential treatment by the NBA.



Wade has a history of dirty and questionable plays on the court. Earlier this season, Wade was suspended for one game when he appeared to intentionally kick a Bobcats player in the groin.

There were also several incidents during the Heat’s championship run last season. During the All-Star game Wade broke Kobe Bryant’s nose. And there was another incident against the Pacers in which Wade elbowed Darren Collison in the back.

There is a sense that Stephenson would have been suspended if he was the player delivering the forearm to Wade’s head, especially if he had a reputation as dirty as Wade’s. But once again, the NBA may have turned a blind eye and allowed a player to get away with a cheap shot just because he is a star (GIF via USAToday.com):

