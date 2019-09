The Miami Heat videobomb war continued last night against Phoenix.

While LeBron James was getting interviewed after the Heat’s 107-92 victory over the Suns, Dwyane Wade showed off his gymnastics skills in the background

Here’s the video, with a great reaction from LeBron:

