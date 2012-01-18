Dwyane Wade's Crazy Birthday Party Included A Diamond-Encrusted Watch, Rick Ross And His 91-Year-Old Grandma

Dwyane Wade threw quite the 30th birthday bash on South Beach this weekend.
Here’s what was involved, according to Page Six:
- A visit from his 91-year-old grandma, who flew in from Chicago as a surprise.
- 300 guests.
- Performances by Common, T.I., Rick Ross, and Flo Rida.
- Numerous gifts: including a diamond-encrusted watch and a custom McLaren.
- A silly tuxedo.
As sweet as it sounds, it probably can’t compare with LeBron’s 27th birthday party on New Year’s Eve — where he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Savannah Brinson and ate a lot of cake.
Here’s a little wrap-up video if you’re interested (via Huffington Post):
