Dwyane Wade And Kevin Durant's Twitter Fight Is Probably Just An Ad Campaign Gimmick

Getty Images Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant traded jabs on Tuesday leading some to think the two are in a social media war. But is it real or just a staged set-up for an upcoming commercial?

In an interview for Cinesport.com, Durant said he thought James Harden should have been included on Sports Illustrated’s list of the 10 best NBA players instead of Wade, who is ranked eighth.

Shortly after the interview, Wade posted a picture to Instagram of a note with the date and what Durant said during the interview. Wade then added a “note to self”:

“Make him respect your place in history…again…”

Durant then tweeted, seemingly directed at Wade: “Show me don’t tweet me.”

Some media think this beef between the two superstars is real. But it’s highly possible that the two are setting the scene for a Gatorade ad since they are both sponsored by the sports drink and have appeared in commercials together in the past.

In addition to just sounding scripted, the timing would also work well for the upcoming start to the NBA season which will almost certainly feature a new Gatorade ad campaign.

