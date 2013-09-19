Dwyane Wade And Amar'e Stoudemire Give ESPN Anaylsts Fashion Makeovers

Dwyane Wade and Amare Stoudemire are featured in ESPN The Magazine’s latest issue,”Revenge Of The Jocks.” Two athletes, who are announced when the magazine comes out, take over this issue as editor in chief, and fashion editor.

As part of the issue, during Fashion Week in New York City, Wade gave ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith a head-to-toe makeover and showed him what “fresh” means:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Amar’e Stoudemire also got in on the action and gave ESPN’s Michael Smith a couple pointers on a trendy look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

