This Huge Dwyane Wade Alley-Oop To LeBron James Shows Why The Heat Are Steamrolling Through The Playoffs

The Miami Heat got off to a bit of a slow start in their victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Sunday.



Indiana was up by 6 going into halftime, but then Dwyane Wade and LeBron James took over. The pair outscored the entire Pacers team 42-38 in the second half en route to a 95-86 win.

Even though it came while the Heat were down in the first quarter, the highlight of the game was easily this half court alley oop from Wade to LeBron (via Pro Basketball Talk).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.