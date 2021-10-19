Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy narrowly escaped elimination on ‘DWTS’ even though the pair’s ‘unbelievable’ foxtrot earned their highest score yet

Olivia Jade and Val danced a foxtrot to ‘Summer Nights.’ ABC/Christopher Willard

Olivia Jade Giannulli received a score of 36 out of 40 for her “Grease” night foxtrot on “DWTS.”

It’s her highest score of the competition, but she still landed in the bottom two with Mel C.

Judge Len Goodman’s tie-breaker vote narrowly saved Giannulli from elimination.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy received a score of 36 out of 40 points on “Dancing With the Stars” for their foxtrot to “Summer Nights” on Monday night, which opened the show’s “Grease” episode.

Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy received a 9 from every judge on the panel, culminating in their highest score of the season so far.

Judge Derek Hough said Giannulli had an “unbelievable” frame while dancing. Bruno Tonioli heaped on the praise, saying that the 22-year-old “captured the sweet innocence” of Sandy during the performance and “kept a beautiful foxtrot going.”

But on a night that saw Chmerkovskiy’s wife Jenna Johnson and her partner JoJo Siwa receive a perfect score, where one performance was more spectacular than the next, the combination of Giannulli’s score and viewer votes did not keep her out of the bottom two couples.

In the biggest shocker of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 so far, Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy were in the bottom two alongside another high-scoring pair – Spice Girl Mel C and her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

On single-elimination nights, once the bottom two couples are revealed, it’s up to the judges to decide who goes home.

Hough voted to save Giannulli from elimination while Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Mel C. That left head judge Len Goodman with a difficult choice. If the judges are tied, Goodman is the deciding vote as the leader of the panel. He voted to save Giannulli, and the vlogger narrowly escaped elimination.

Watch the couple’s energetic foxtrot to “Summer Nights” below.

