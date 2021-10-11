JoJo Siwa channeled Prince Charming in her Cinderella-inspired Viennese waltz with Jenna Johnson on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Heroes Night

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on ‘DWTS.’ ABC

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson danced a Viennese waltz to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Siwa played the role of Prince Charming.

The pair received a score of 35 out of 40, getting the first 9s of the season from the judges.

JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson channeled their inner royalty for Disney Heroes Night on “Dancing With the Stars,” performing a Viennese waltz to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from the animated classic “Cinderella.”

Siwa, who has been leading in the pair’s dances all season, took on the role of Prince Charming, complete with a dapper white and gold suit. Meanwhile, Johnson went full Disney princess in a sparkling blue gown. And it wasn’t only their outfits that were impressive. The pair’s moves earned them 35 out of 40 possible points from the judges – one of the highest scores of the season so far.

Siwa, who said that while Johnson was excited to be a princess she herself was “more excited to be the prince,” has focused her recent career on showing fans that anyone can be or do anything they put their minds to, no matter what gender constructs say. The judges felt that her dance showed exactly that.

“You just showed the whole world that girls can do anything guys can do, and sometimes maybe even better,” Carrie Ann Inaba said, adding that she was “so proud” of Siwa, especially for toning herself down and acting as the “frame for Jenna to shine tonight.”

Bruno Tonioli, meanwhile, called the dance “a Viennese waltz for the 21st century” and head judge Len Goodman praised Siwa’s footwork.

Siwa and Johnson receiving scores on their Cinderella-inspired Viennese waltz. ABC

Judge Derek Hough, who was out last week “out of an abundance of caution” after exposure to COVID-19, had previously been harder on the pair because of Siwa’s past dance experience. On Monday night, he referenced those past critiques in his praise of Siwa’s toned-down Disney Heroes dance, saying her waltz proved that “less is more.”

“You were so beautiful, so elegant,” Hough added.

The Viennese waltz solidifies Siwa and Johnson’s spot at the front of the pack as they continue to push boundaries in their history-making pairing.