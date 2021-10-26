JoJo Siwa transformed into Pennywise the Clown for a dazzling – and scary – jazz routine on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Horror Night

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson danced a modern jazz routine to the classic ‘Anything Goes.’ ABC/Eric McCandless

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson impressed the judges with a jazz routine inspired by the movie “It” for “Dancing With the Stars” Horror Night.

Siwa was unrecognizable when she transformed into Pennywise the Dancing Clown, a demonic character who preys on children, and the performance earned unanimous praise from the judges.

Judge Bruno Tonioli called the dance “terrifying and absolutely brilliant.” “You turned a nightmare into a work of art,” he said.

Derek Hough praised the contrast between the chilling performance and the song Siwa and Johnson danced to, “Anything Goes,” by Cole Porter.

Carrie Ann Inaba commended Siwa for pushing herself past the limits of her prior dance training and praised the choreography for combining so many styles of dance into one routine.

It’s only week six of the competition, but Siwa and Johnson received their second perfect score of the competition for the performance. They earned their first perfect score last week, when they danced a foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” for the reality competition show’s “Grease” night.

Siwa and Johnson have developed a unique bond throughout their history-making journey on “Dancing With the Stars” so far.

“She has become my older sister and guided me through so many things,” Siwa said of Johnson at a post-show press conference Monday night, according to Page Six. “One thing that she’s done for me is made me happy with being me.”

“I’m literally on the moon right now. I’m so happy,” the internet personality added. “This is a moment I want to remember forever.”

Watch Siwa and Johnson perform their terrifying and beautiful routine below: