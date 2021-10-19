Watch JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson land the first perfect score on this season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ with a soulful foxtrot

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson during ‘Grease’ night on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Christopher Willard/ABC

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson scored a 40 out of 40 on Monday night’s “DWTS.”

Siwa and Johnson got the night’s top score with a foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).”

It was the first perfect score of the season.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” with a soulful foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” from “Grease.”

On Monday night, contestants on the dance competition show performed their ballroom routines to songs from the iconic musical, including “Summer Nights,” “Beauty School Dropout,” and “You’re the One that I Want.”

Siwa and Johnson’s perfectly-executed routine scored 40 out of 40, with all four judges praising the pair for both their chemistry and technique.

“You affected my brain with the quality of the technique, you affected my heart with the artistry that you produced,” judge Len Goodman told Johnson and Siwa, who were dressed as Frenchy (played by Didi Conn in the film) and Sandy (played by Olivia Newton-John), respectively.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli agreed with Goodman, remarking that the pair’s routine was “the most exquisite interpretation of the importance and power of friendship.”

Ahead of the performance on Monday night, Siwa wrote on Instagram that the routine was all about “trust and friendship.”

“Our dance matches perfectly to Jenna and I’s story and our friendship that we’ve gained over the last few weeks,” Siwa explained

Siwa and Johnson weren’t the only couple dancing to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” on Monday.

“The Office” actress Melora Hardin and her partner Artem Chigvintsev also performed the Viennese waltz to the song, although they danced to the more upbeat version of the song that is featured earlier in the movie when the other characters are only just getting to know Sandy.

Hardin and Chigvintsev scored 9 out of 10 from each judge, placing them a few spots below Johnson and Siwa on the scoreboard.

‘Grease’ cast members, including Newton-John, made appearances on Monday

Siwa and Johnson. Christopher Willard/ABC

“Grease” tells the story of Sandy as she starts attending Rydell High, the same school as her summer fling, Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta in the 1978 film).

While Sandy is a naive outsider, Danny is popular with lots of friends.

To give the contestants an authentic experience, Newton-John made an appearance in the ballroom on Monday via pre-recorded video messages for the audience and cast members.

Newton-John wasn’t the only one present during the episode from the cast of the 1978 movie.

Frankie Avalon, who played Teen Angel, sang “Beauty School Dropout” live during Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten’s dance routine, while Conn also video-chatted with some of the contestants, including Siwa and Johnson.