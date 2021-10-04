Watch JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dance a sleek tango to ‘Baby One More Time’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Britney Night

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Hulu

JoJo Siwa and “DWTS” pro Jenna Johnson performed a tango to “… Baby One More Time” on Monday.

The two earned a 24 out of 40, one of the highest scores of the night.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba compared Siwa’s performance to “liquid sunshine.”

On Monday, JoJo Siwa and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson performed a sleek Argentine tango to one of Britney Spears’ most iconic songs, “… Baby One More Time.”

The long-running dance competition show celebrated “Britney Night” on Monday, with contestants showcasing their ballroom dance moves to hit Spears songs like “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “Womanizer,” and “Hold It Against Me.”

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli praised Siwa and Johnson’s performance, with Inaba comparing the tango routine to “liquid sunshine.” (The fourth judge, Derek Hough, sat out the third episode “out of an abundance of caution” after a COVID-19 scare, according to host Tyra Banks.)

“You can’t make a bad performance, you’re always right on point,” Goodman said, adding that the routine was “extremely well-crafted.”

While Tonioli agreed with Goodman and said that Siwa “goes straight for the bull’s eye” everytime she dances, he also pointed out that the pair might have missed a step during the performance. Johnson and Siwa, who looked confused during Tonioli’s comments, didn’t seem to agree with the judge.

Inaba said after Tonioli that she wasn’t sure if the two “missed a step,” but that Siwa always “leads with clarity and intention” when dancing with Johnson.

In the end, the judges awarded Siwa and Johnson a total of 24 points out of 40 for their performance – one of the highest scores of the night.

Siwa and Johnson have consistently earned top scores and praise from the judges in the season so far.

During the September premiere of season 30, the two performed a quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and scored 29 out of 40 – the highest score of the night. In the second week, Siwa and Johnson scored the second-highest score of the night, 31 out of 40, for their cha-cha to the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande song “Rain on Me.”

However, their “DWTS” journey hasn’t always been smooth.

While doing their first dance of the season, the quickstep, Johnson slipped towards the end of the number but Siwa saved the performance by lifting her up. Johnson later called Siwa “the Incredible Hulk” on her Instagram story for her quick response.

The following week, Hough said he believes that Siwa should think about how to “contain” her energy in her performances.

Hough said: “With you more is more, right? But I think, sometimes, especially on the side-by-side, more isn’t more and you have to contain the energy a little bit.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.