Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Britney Spears Night performance, ranked

SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored 18 out of 30 for their jazz routine to “Gimme More.” Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Hulu Rigsby and Burke performed away from the ballroom floor following their COVID-19 diagnoses. While judge Bruno Tonioli said he “admired the perseverance and the commitment” the two exhibited by performing despite having COVID-19, it was “very difficult to judge the sync” between the partners. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach scored 19 out of 30 with their tango to “Piece of Me.” Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. Christopher Willard/ABC Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said it was “impressive” that the 6’5 Shumpert “toned down” his steps to match Karagach. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess also scored 19 out of 30 for their tango to “Till The World Ends.” Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. Christopher Willard/ABC Inaba said that Green had “finally arrived in the ballroom” with his sultry performance with Burgess. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Jimmie Allen scored 20 out of 30 for his salsa to “Outrageous” with partner Emma Slater. Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen. Christopher Willard/ABC While Inaba and judge Len Goodman said they wanted “stronger hips” and fists from Allen during the routine, Tonioli disagreed with his fellow judges and said the dance was “going brilliantly.” Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Matt James and Lindsay Arnold also scored 20 out of 30 for their tango to “Scream & Shout.” Matt James and Lindsay Arnold. Christopher Willard/ABC Goodman pointed out that while James had fumbled his footwork early in the routine, the “Bachelor” star still brought plenty of passion to the ballroom. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong’s “Womanizer” tango scored 21 out of 30. Brendan Armstrong and Kenya Moore. Christopher Willard/ABC Inaba said Moore gave off “supermodel vibes” during the tango, but added that the “Real Housewives” star did “wobble” a few times. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Suni Lee and Sasha Farber also scored 21 out of 30 with their foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U.” Sasha Farber and Suni Lee. Christopher Willard/ABC Goodman criticized the “steamy” routine for not quite capturing the romance of a foxtrot, but still congratulated the couple on their performance. Watch their dance below.

ELIMINATED: Like Moore and Lee, Christine Chiu scored a solid 21 out of 30 for her paso doble with Pasha Pashkov to “Stronger.” Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov. Christopher Willard/ABC Chiu, who was in the bottom two in the second episode, told Insider reporter Esme Mazzeo ahead of Monday’s performance that she was drawing strength from Spears, who Chiu described as the “embodiment of confidence.” Even though the judges compliment Chiu and Pashkov for their “clean, crisp” routine that had “plenty of energy,” the two still ended up getting eliminated Monday night. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson scored 22 out of 30 with their salsa to “Oops! …I Did It Again.” The Miz and Witney Carlson. Christopher Willard/ABC Goodman said Miz’s moves on Monday night were “fantastic,” especially considering that the professional wrestler does not have a dance background. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Melanie C and Gleb also scored a 22 out of 30 with their tango to “Toxic.” Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko. Christopher Willard/ABC The judges complimented the choreography and Mel C’s dancing skills, while also adding that the former Spice Girl was rigid in spots. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: The judges awarded Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev 23 out of 30 for their cha cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev. Christopher Willard/ABC Inaba said that Hardin made the routine “look easy and natural” even though it’s actually quite difficult. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: While also dancing the cha cha to “Circus,” Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten scored 24 out of 30. Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots. Christopher Willard/ABC Inaba called the routine “stunning,” but Goodman, who looked less impressed, said that while the choreography was “clean, clear” he wasn’t particularly excited by it. Watch their dance below.

SAFE: Olivia Jade Giannulli’s tango to “Hold It Against Me” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy also earned 24 out of 30. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. Christopher Willard/ABC Tonioli said Giannulli had become “a beautiful dancer” in the three weeks since season 30 of “DWTS” premiered. Watch their dance below.