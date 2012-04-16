Payment Platform Dwolla Comes To New York, Hires First 2 East Coast Employees

Alex Taub is joining Dwolla as its business development builder.

Dwolla, an Iowa-based payment startup that wants to get rid of credit card fees, has hired its first two New York City employees, Alex Taub and Michael Schonfeld.Taub is Dwolla’s business development builder and formerly lead business development at Aviary. Schonfeld, formerly of Nerve Dating, is Dwolla’s new developer evangelist.



Taub’s role will be educating companies about Dwolla and getting them to implement Dwolla on the check-out pages of their sites. He’ll also be establishing the NY satellite office for Dwolla.

Schonfeld and Taub are the first east coast hires; Dwolla hasn’t hired anyone on the west coast yet.

Dwolla is a little over 2 years old; it has secured $6 million in funding from Union Square Ventures and others. There are about 20 employees.

